National Committee for Quality Assurance taps Dr. Bryan O. Buckley as health equity initiatives director 

The National Committee for Quality Assurance named Bryan O. Buckley, DrPH, as its new director of health equity initiatives Aug. 23.

Dr. Buckley also serves as an adjunct assistant professor at the Georgetown University School of Medicine in Washington, D.C. He is a board member of the American Public Health Association, American Heart Association Greater Washington Region, and Food & Friends, and is a founding executive board member of the DrPH Coalition.

"Equity underscores everything we do at NCQA, and we're taking a leading role in improving health care quality and equity by helping health care organizations remove obstacles, overcome disparities, and ensure everyone has access to care that truly improves patient outcomes," said Sarah Shih, assistant vice president of research and analysis at NCQA. "We are proud to have Dr. Buckley join us in these efforts. He has a proven record of empowering organizations to achieve equitable health care for their communities. His insight will be invaluable to NCQA as we accelerate our ongoing efforts to overcome inequities in the health care system and create positive change."