Employees more engaged at companies that clearly define DEI: survey

Companies with a clear, robust internal plan for diversity, equity and inclusion see higher employee engagement, according to a recent survey from Aon.

During the third quarter of 2022, the insurance company conducted a global diversity, equity and inclusion survey. It surveyed more than 1,200 rewards, benefits and DEI leaders across 55 countries.

Aon found that 82 percent of companies with a clear internal definition of DEI have high engagement levels, as opposed to 65 percent of companies without one.

Additionally, 68 percent of companies with high engagement have a clearly defined DEI plan that covers at least six categories commonly included in a DEI definition — such as individuals with physical or mental disabilities or varying education levels — rather than just gender or cultural diversity, according to Aon. By contrast, 54 percent of companies with low engagement have that broader definition of DEI.

Aon also found that 29 percent of employers have inconsistent benefit structures. For example, when a pension plan closes, current employees continue to receive pension benefits while new hires do not. This can lead to unintentional biases in benefit plan design, according to Aon.

Read the full report here.