CVS Health to invest $10.5M in affordable housing for Cleveland

CVS Health will invest $10.5 million to build 50 supportive housing units in Cleveland as part of its commitment to addressing health equity.

The new three-story development will offer one- and two-bedroom fully furnished units with a range of amenities to house young adults, according to an Aug. 25 news release from the company.

"When young people have stable housing, it puts them in a better position to take care of their health and well-being," Tracey Izzard, CEO of Aetna Better Health of Ohio, a CVS Health company, said in the release. "Through our investment in Cleveland, we're addressing social determinants of health and providing these young adults with the resources they need to succeed in life."