Colorado hospital secures housing for 20 patients

Aurora-based Children's Hospital Colorado partnered with the Aurora Housing Authority to provide long-term housing to 20 of its patients, CBS News reported May 21.

"[Housing is] one of the most challenging things that we face with families, in terms of social needs, and how those affect their health outcomes," Kelly Galloway, BSN, RN, associate chief nursing officer of Children's Hospital Colorado, told CBS News. "If a family is experiencing the risk of homelessness and doesn't have safe and stable housing, it's impossible to imagine how they would be able to address their medical needs, which are sometimes very complex."

New funds from the Colorado Department of Local Affairs will allow the organizations to fund long-term rental assistance, social work and support, the report said.

"They work with these families to get employment, education, job training, daycare, transportation, food assistance," Steve Blackstock, director of family services for the Aurora Housing Authority, told CBS News.