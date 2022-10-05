Bridging health disparities requires multi-front action: 3 report findings 

Addressing health disparities in the U.S. will require a multi-front approach, including data collection and financial investments, according to an Oct. 4 report from the Healthcare Leadership Council.

The report was created in collaboration with ZS, a global management consulting and technology firm, and consisted of in-depth interviews with 35 member companies, public and patient data, a literature review and workshop.

"We view this less as a report than we do an action plan," Mary Grealy, president of the Healthcare Leadership Council said in an Oct. 4 news release. "It’s widely known that we face a serious health equity challenge in the United States, but it can’t be successfully and sustainably addressed with a piecemeal approach or without fully understanding the barriers standing in the way of progress."

Three key findings: