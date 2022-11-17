Ascension creates foundation to address health inequities

Ascension, a 143-hospital nonprofit system based in St. Louis, has created a national philanthropic organization that will develop, support and promote health equity initiatives.

The Ascension Foundation will initially focus on programs that address generational poverty and help create economic stability for people, according to a Nov. 17 news release. The organization will also work on creating a diverse future healthcare workforce.

As part of this work, the Ascension Foundation has established multiyear collaborations with Marian Middle School in St. Louis; Meharry Medical College, a private, independent historically Black academic health sciences center in Nashville, Tenn.; and Wayne State University School of Medicine in Detroit.

The Ascension Foundation is providing several offerings through these collaborations, including annual scholarships for middle schoolers, annual scholarships for new college graduates as they pursue healthcare careers, and tuition support for students in the Wayne Med-Direct and Post Baccalaureate programs, according to the release.

