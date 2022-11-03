$15M post-acute homeless center opens in California

A hotel in Escondido, Calif., has been transformed into a post-hospitalization facility for the homeless, The Coast News reported Nov. 3.

The Abraham and Lillian Turk Recuperative Care Center is a joint effort between local hospitals, San Diego County and Interfaith Community Services, an organization providing resources for the homeless. The county and community donors provided a $6 million grant to help build the $15 million facility, and hospitals will direct unhoused patients there upon discharge, according to the newspaper.

Homeless populations are prone to negative health outcomes and do not have safe places to go after a hospital discharges them. In California, many unhoused people cycle through hospitals, costing health systems millions while preventing the patients from long term healing.

"We'll connect these individuals with primary care, with mental health services, and then help them get into stable housing," Greg Anglea, CEO of Interfaith Community Services, told the newspaper.