Here are 12 updates on Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare's financial performance, acquisitions, executive recruitment and lawsuits reported by Becker's Hospital Review since Jan. 1.

1. HCA hiring 10 execs for Orlando teaching hospital

HCA Healthcare and the University of Central Florida in Orlando are hiring executives to lead services like quality, emergency services and patient safety at their new 64-bed facility in Orlando.

2. 'Critically understaffed': Lawmakers, patients and staff blast HCA's takeover of Mission Health

Patients, staff and elected officials are raising concerns about HCA Healthcare's management of Mission Health one year after the for-profit company acquired the Asheville, N.C.-based health system.

3. HCA to issue $1B in new notes

HCA Healthcare announced Feb. 11 that it will offer $1 billion of senior notes due in 2030.

4. HCA wins bid to dismiss ER 'cover charge' suit

A federal judge dismissed a proposed class-action lawsuit alleging HCA Healthcare billed emergency room patients for an undisclosed "cover charge."

5. HCA has acquisitions in the pipeline, plans to expand nursing school

HCA Healthcare grew to 185 hospitals when it completed the $1.5 billion acquisition of Asheville, N.C.-based Mission Health last year. Now, the for-profit hospital operator is looking to expand again.

6. New Hampshire won't block HCA, Frisbie hospital merger

The state won't seek to block Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester, N.H., from joining HCA Healthcare.

7. HCA's profit tops $1B in Q4

HCA Healthcare said its revenue and profit were up year over year in the fourth quarter of last year.

8. HCA's West Florida Division gets new chief nurse executive

Leanne Salazar, APRN, DNP, BSN, was promoted to chief nurse executive of HCA's West Florida division.

9. HCA Houston Healthcare opens air ambulance service in Texas

HCA Houston Healthcare established a hospital-based air ambulance program that will service parts of Texas. The emergency helicopter service is called AirLife Ambulance Service.

10. HCA Gulf Coast Division appoints CMO

The HCA Gulf Coast Division selected Mujtaba Ali-Khan, DO, to serve as CMO.

11. HCA acquires tech company: 4 things to know

HCA Healthcare acquired Valify, a Frisco, Texas-based company that offers a web-based platform to help healthcare organizations identify opportunities to cut costs.

12. HCA buys majority stake in multistate nursing school

HCA Healthcare acquired a majority stake in the Galen College of Nursing, a multistate nursing school.

