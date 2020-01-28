HCA's profit tops $1B in Q4

HCA Healthcare, a 184-hospital system based in Nashville, Tenn., said its profit was up year over year in the fourth quarter of last year.

Seven things to know:

1. HCA's revenue increased 10.2 percent year over year to $13.5 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019.

2. HCA said same-hospital admissions were up 4.7 percent year over year in the fourth quarter of last year.

3. The company's operating expenses totaled $10.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019, up from $9.8 billion in the same period a year earlier. Labor and supplies costs climbed 11.3 percent and 11.5 percent, respectively, year over year.

4. HCA ended the fourth quarter of 2019 with net income of $1.1 billion, up less than 1 percent from the same period of 2018.

5. Looking at full-year 2019 results, HCA's revenue was up 10 percent year over year. The company's net income totaled $3.5 billion, down 7 percent from 2018.

6. HCA's results for 2019 include gains on the sales of facilities of $18 million and losses on retirement of debt of $211 million. During 2018, the company's gains on sales of facilities totaled $428 million and its losses on retirement of debt totaled $9 million.

7. HCA said it expects 2020 revenue of $53.5 billion to $55.5 billion. It expects earnings of $11.30 to $12.10 per share.

