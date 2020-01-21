HCA Gulf Coast Division appoints CMO

The HCA Gulf Coast Division has selected Mujtaba Ali-Khan, DO, to serve as CMO.

As CMO, Dr. Ali-Khan will be responsible for clinical quality, safety and high reliability across the 16-hospital division. He replaces Stephen Nesbit, DO, who was appointed CMO of the division in 2015 and is retiring.

Dr. Ali-Khan previously was CMO of HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe (Texas) and later took on chief medical responsibilities at HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood (Texas).

He also served as associate CMO of the HCA Gulf Coast Division.

Dr. Ali-Khan's other healthcare positions have included vice president of Hospital DOCs, a medical practice offering hospitalist services to Conroe Regional Medical Center, Kingwood Medical Center and Huntsville (Texas) Memorial Hospital, as well as president of Streamlined Medical Solutions, a healthcare technology solutions provider.

