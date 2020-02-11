HCA to issue $1B in new notes

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare announced Feb. 11 that it will offer $1 billion of senior notes due in 2030.

HCA said it intends to use the proceeds from the offering of notes to refinance outstanding obligations, including $1 billion of its 6.25 percent senior notes maturing in 2021.

Fitch Ratings assigned a "BB/RR4" rating to the senior notes due in 2030. The credit rating agency listed several factors to support the rating, including HCA's industry-leading operating margins and top line growth that has consistently outpaced most other for-profit hospital operators.

