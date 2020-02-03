New Hampshire won't block HCA, Frisbie hospital merger
The state won't seek to block Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester, N.H., from joining Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, according to Fosters.com.
The hospital signed a letter of intent in January 2019 to merge with HCA. In October, Frisbie Memorial filed a notice of the deal to the New Hampshire attorney general's office for review.
In a win for the two parties, New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon MacDonald said Feb. 3 that the state won't challenge the deal after hearing public comments.
Under the deal, nonprofit Frisbie Memorial will become a for-profit hospital.
