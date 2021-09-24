9 hospitals laying off workers

Several hospitals across the U.S. are laying off workers before the end of November.

Below are nine hospitals and health systems that laid off employees or announced plans to implement layoffs since Aug. 1.

1. Middletown, N.Y.-based Garnet Health will lay off 66 workers Oct. 29 when it closes its skilled nursing unit, according to a notice filed with the state.

2. Galesburg (Ill.) Cottage Hospital announced in September that it cut 30 jobs. The 133-bed hospital attributed the layoffs, which affected less than 10 percent of its workforce, to labor market challenges that have pushed costs higher, according to The Register-Mail.

3. Tyler Memorial Hospital in Tunkhannock, Pa., ended surgical and acute inpatient care in September, resulting in some employees losing their jobs. The hospital was slated to close its emergency department in October, but leaders subsequently developed a plan to keep the ED open. Tyler Memorial Hospital said scaling back services at the hospital would result in 110 layoffs, according to a notice filed with the state in July.

4. ​​Aspirus Health plans to close its skilled nursing facility, a move that will affect 29 employees, the Wausau, Wis.-based system announced Sept. 22. The closure requires state and regulatory approval.

5. Kindred Hospital Northwest Indiana, a 70-bed long-term acute care hospital in Hammond, is closing, resulting in 110 layoffs, according to a notice filed with the state. The layoffs will start Oct. 10. Kindred said the closure is a result of Mishawaka, Ind.-based Franciscan Health's decision to downsize its Hammond hospital, a move that will eliminate Kindred's space on the campus.

6. Garland (Texas) Behavioral Hospital, part of King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services, is closing and laying off its 119 employees, according to the Dallas Morning News. The layoffs will start Oct. 7, according to a notice filed with the state.

7. Ascension Technologies, the IT subsidiary of St. Louis-based Ascension, plans to outsource about 330 tech jobs by Nov. 19, according to a notice filed with the state. Affected employees can apply for other positions within Ascension Technologies or with the new vendor that is taking on the tech support for application and platforms, collaboration and end-user engineering, network and telecom and field services areas that its current employees oversee.

8. Mishawaka, Ind.-based Franciscan Health laid off 83 employees Aug. 21, according to a notice filed with the state. The layoffs occurred at the system's hospital in Hammond, Ind.

9. Paradise Valley Hospital in National City, Calif., closed its obstetrics, labor and delivery and newborn nursing units Aug. 4. The closure affected about 40 employees.