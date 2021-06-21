Indiana health system to lay off 83

Mishawaka, Ind.-based Franciscan Health will lay off 83 employees of its 100-year-old hospital in Hammond, Ind., according to a notice filed with the state.

The layoff notice comes as the health system works to shrink the 226-bed Franciscan Health Hammond Hospital to an eight-bed acute care facility with an emergency department and primary care practice.

Franciscan Health said it made the decision to downsize the Hammond hospital because the building is expensive to maintain and the market is craving more outpatient care.

The layoffs are slated to begin Aug. 21 and will be permanent, the health system said.