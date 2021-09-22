Ascension's tech business to eliminate 330 more jobs

Ascension Technologies, the IT subsidiary of St. Louis-based Ascension, plans to outsource about 330 tech jobs by Nov. 19 following a round of IT layoffs earlier this year, according to a recent notice filed with the state.

The outsourcing comes after Ascension Technologies filed a notice in April detailing plans to lay off an estimated 651 remote workers between Aug. 8 and Dec. 10.

Four details:

1. Ascension Technologies said it will begin working with a third party to take on the tech support for application and platforms, collaboration and end-user engineering, network and telecom and field services areas that its current employees oversee.

2. The 330 employees affected by the outsourcing are a predominately remote workforce not based in Missouri, but most of the positions report to a St. Louis-based location, the health system said in the Sept. 13 notice.

3. The position eliminations also will result in "a permanent plant closing," according to the notice.

4. Affected employees can apply for other positions within Ascension Technologies or with the new vendor, and Ascension will provide severance and outplacement services workers affected by the plant closing who do not get another job within the company.