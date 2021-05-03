Ascension's technology business to lay off 651 employees

Ascension Technologies, the IT subsidiary of St. Louis-based Ascension, plans to lay off an estimated 651 remote workers this year, according to an April 30 St. Louis Post-Dispatch report.

Ascension Technologies said it will begin working with a third party to take on the tech support for EHR and revenue cycle management responsibilities its employees had been performing, the company said in an April 27 notice it filed with the state.

None of the employees affected by the layoffs are based in Missouri, but all the positions report to an office in St. Louis. Ascension Technologies plans to facilitate the layoffs between Aug. 8 and Dec. 10.

Ascension Technologies employees affected by the layoffs can apply for other positions within the company or with the new vendor. Ascension will also provide severance and outplacement services to employees who are unable to get another job with the company.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.