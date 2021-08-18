Kindred to close Indiana hospital, lay off 110 employees

Kindred Hospital Northwest Indiana, a 70-bed long-term acute care hospital in Hammond, is shuttering.

The closure will result in 110 layoffs, according to an Aug. 10 WARN notice submitted to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. The layoffs will start Oct. 10 and are expected to be permanent.

The closure is a result of Mishawaka, Ind.-based Franciscan Health's decision to significantly downsize its Hammond hospital, a move that will eliminate Kindred's space on the campus, according to Kindred.



Franciscan Health said in May that it would shrink the 226-bed Franciscan Health Hammond Hospital to an eight-bed acute care facility with an emergency department and primary care practice.