Middletown, N.Y.-based Garnet Health will lay off up to 118 employees when it closes its skilled nursing unit this fall, WPDH reported Aug. 4.

The health system plans to lay off 66 workers Oct. 29, and an additional 52 potentially will be terminated, according to the report.

Garnet Health said it is shutting down its skilled nursing unit because it has low patient volumes. The skilled nursing unit is a 64-bed unit located at Garnet Health's hospital in Harris, N.Y.