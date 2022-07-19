8 recent donations to hospitals

The following are eight recent donations made to hospitals that Becker's has reported on since June 10:

Reno, Nev.-based Renown Health Foundation received a $15.5 million donation from the William N. Pennington Foundation on July 13. Geary Community Healthcare Foundation donated $1.5 million to Junction City, Kan.-based Geary Community Hospital. Local philanthropists gifted $10 million to Akron, Ohio-based Summa Health. Lawrence, Kan.-based LMH Health Foundation received its largest donation in history with a $10 million gift from a local resident. Private donors alongside leading Philadelphia institutions committed to over $50 million in financial support for Philadelphia-based St. Christopher's Hospital for Children, spanning over the next two years. Arcadia-based Methodist Hospital of Southern California was gifted $7.5 million by entrepreneur Charles Huang, PhD. Families receiving care at Medford, Ore.-based Asante Foundation's women's and children's hospital were gifted $12 million by the Olsrud family, whom the hospital is now named after. Famous country singer Dolly Parton has donated $1 million to Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center for its research into pediatric infectious disease.