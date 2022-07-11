Kansas hospital gets largest gift in 101-year history

Lawrence, Kan.-based LMH Health Foundation has received a $10 million gift from a local resident, the largest donation in the organization's 101-year history.

The LMH Foundation directly supports LMH Health, formerly known as Lawrence Memorial Hospital.

Lawrence residents Dana Anderson and his wife, Sue, will provide half the pledged amount as an "outright gift" and will provide the latter half through estate plans, according to a July 10 press release from the hospital. Mr. Anderson plans to create an endowed fund to further fulfill supporting the hospital.

"The leadership and generosity that Dana and Sue have provided over the years has been nothing short of inspirational," said Earl Reineman, major and planned gifts manager for LMH Health. "In so many different ways, the Andersons have supported the hospital’s commitment to exceptional care for all."

The LMH Health board of trustees will decide on renaming the Lawrence Health Plaza the Anderson Health Plaza in their honor in a meeting July 20.

The Andersons have been notable supporters of the hospital for the past decade. The hospital commends their support throughout the years.

LMH Health is a nonprofit hospital that has cared for patients in Douglas County and surrounding areas for over a century.