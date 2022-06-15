Dolly Parton donates $1M to Vanderbilt for infectious disease research

Country singer Dolly Parton is making a $1 million donation to Nashville, Tenn-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center for pediatric infectious disease research.

The division of pediatric infectious diseases is researching how viruses and bacteria cause disease, how to prevent resistance to antibiotics, how to prevent and treat infections, and how to diagnose and treat infections in children with cancer.

"I love all children. No child should ever have to suffer, and I'm willing to do my part to try and keep as many of them as I can as healthy and safe as possible," Ms. Parton said in a June 15 Vanderbilt news release.