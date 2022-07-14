Renown Health Foundation gets $15.5M gift for cancer institute

The William N. Pennington Foundation announced July 13 a $15.5 million gift to Reno, Nev.-based Renown Health Foundation, according to a press release.

The gift will allow the Cancer Institute to recruit 14 oncology specialists and four cancer science researchers over the next several years, leading to accreditation by the National Cancer Institute and allowing Renown to treat cancer patients in northern Nevada rather than requiring them to travel to other facilities around the country. Renown estimates that up to 30 percent of local cancer patients travel to obtain out-of-state care.

According to the press release, the cancer institute will be named the William N. Pennington Cancer Institute.

"The Pennington Cancer Institute strives to become the first National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer care center in Nevada," said Renown Interim CEO Thomas Graf, MD.

The William N. Pennington Foundation has supported Renown Health for more than 20 years, previously with a gift of $7.5 million to Renown Children’s Hospital to establish the William N. Pennington fund for advanced pediatric care.