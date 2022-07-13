Summa Health gifted $10M from local philanthropists

Akron, Ohio-based Summa Health has received a large donation of $10 million from local philanthropists Sharon and Richard Juve.

"We are grateful to Sharon and Rick for this truly meaningful and transformational gift that will have a profound impact on the health and well-being of the communities we serve," Cliff Deveny, MD, Summa Health president and CEO, said in a July 12 press release. "We are proud to recognize their generosity with naming our new behavioral health pavilion, the future home of the Summa Health Behavioral Health Institute, in the Juve family's honor."

The donation will be used to continue construction of the health system's new Akron campus behavioral health site. The facility will be named the Juve Family Behavioral Health Pavilion in honor of the donors.

Plans for the facility include 60 beds and seven stories of inpatient and outpatient care amounting to $60 million in construction.

The Juve family shared that the health system's dedication to behavioral healthcare inspired their donation.

"We're aware in today's world that many families and family members are dealing with serious mental health issues," Ms. Juve said. "It's comforting to know Summa is making a difference."

Summa Health is planning to open its new facility January 2023.