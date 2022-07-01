St. Christopher's Hospital for Children gets $50M lifeline

Drexel University and Tower Health, co-owners of St. Christopher's Hospital for Children, announced on June 30 that private donors joined with some of Philadelphia's leading institutions to secure more than $50 million in financial support over the next two years.

John Fry, president of Drexel University, said in a news release that the donations helped solidify the hospital's legacy.

"Their commitment will help to secure the future of this great hospital that is a unique civic treasure, an invaluable asset for medical education, and above all, a mission-driven institution that delivers outstanding pediatric care to families in North Philadelphia and across the region," Mr. Fry said.

Drexel University and Tower Health will continue as co-owners of the hospital and its physician practice group. Tower Health will continue to provide administrative and operational services, while some management responsibilities will shift to St. Christopher’s independent control.

Specific donation amounts by institution were not available.