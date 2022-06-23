Olsrud family gives $12M for Asante women's and children's hospital

Wanda and Sherm Olsrud have made a historic $12 million gift for families who receive care at Medford, Ore.-based Asante.

The Olsruds are Southern Oregon business owners and have actively supported Asante since 1998, when Sherm Olsrud was impressed by his care while in the hospital.

The $12 million donation is the largest in the health system's history, according to a June 22 press release shared with Becker's.

Andrea Reeder, vice president and executive director of the Asante Foundation, told NBC affiliate KOBI that this is a historic donation, calling it "the greatest gift not only in the history of the Asante Foundation but in the history of our region."

The Olsrud Family Women's and Children's Hospital will inhabit the top two floors of the new six-story pavilion at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford.

The donation will bring maternity and pediatric services to one location and be used for: