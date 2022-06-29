Entrepreneur gives $7.5M to Methodist Hospital of Southern California

Entrepreneur Charles Huang, PhD, the founder of the Charles Huang Foundation, announced June 27 a $7.5 million donation to Arcadia-based Methodist Hospital of Southern California.

This is the largest single gift in the hospital's 119-year history and is the second donation made to hospitals by Dr. Huang's private foundation following a record-breaking gift to the 123-year-old San Francisco Chinese Hospital earlier in June, according to a June 27 press release.

This donation will be used for the construction of a new hybrid operating room, and a new 12-bed pre-operative/postanesthetic care unit for the hospital, in addition to purchasing equipment. The new facility will be named The Charles Huang Foundation Hybrid Operating Center.

Dr. Huang said that it is important for everyone to support local organizations that provide care for their communities.

"We want to do all in our power to help expand needed health care services at the local level. With this new hybrid operating center, Methodist Hospital will further distinguish itself as a center of excellence for cardiac surgery and serve a lot more patients in our local communities more efficiently and effectively," Dr. Huang said in a press release.

The Methodist Hospital of Southern California is a full-service community hospital with 348 licensed beds.