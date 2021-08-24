6 hospitals laying off workers

Several hospitals across the U.S. are laying off workers before the end of October.

Below are six hospitals and health systems that laid off employees or announced plans to implement layoffs since Aug. 1.

1. Middletown, N.Y.-based Garnet Health will lay off 66 workers Oct. 29 when it closes its skilled nursing unit, according to a notice filed with the state.

2. Tyler Memorial Hospital in Tunkhannock, Pa., is scaling back services in October, resulting in 110 employees losing their jobs. The 48-bed hospital will lay off the workers Oct. 23, the same day it's slated to close its emergency department, according to a notice filed with the state.

3. Kindred Hospital Northwest Indiana, a 70-bed long-term acute care hospital in Hammond, is closing, resulting in 110 layoffs, according to a notice filed with the state. The layoffs will start Oct. 10. Kindred said the closure is a result of Mishawaka, Ind.-based Franciscan Health's decision to downsize its Hammond hospital, a move that will eliminate Kindred's space on the campus.

4. Garland (Texas) Behavioral Hospital, part of King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services, is closing and laying off its 119 employees, according to the Dallas Morning News. The layoffs will start Oct. 7, according to a notice filed with the state.

5. Mishawaka, Ind.-based Franciscan Health laid off 83 employees Aug. 21, according to a notice filed with the state. The layoffs occurred at the system's hospital in Hammond, Ind. Franciscan said it also plans to close departments at the hospital.

6. Paradise Valley Hospital in National City, Calif., closed its obstetrics, labor and delivery and newborn nursing units Aug. 4. The closure affected about 40 employees.