Pennsylvania hospital to lay off 110 employees

Tyler Memorial Hospital in Tunkhannock, Pa., is scaling back services in October, resulting in 110 employees losing their jobs.

The 48-bed hospital will lay off the workers Oct. 23, the same day it's slated to close its emergency department, according to a notice filed with the state.

Tyler Memorial Hospital, part of Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems, also is ending acute inpatient care and surgical services, which will stop before the ED closes, according to the Rocket-Courier.

CHS has four other hospitals in Pennsylvania, which operate as part of the Commonwealth Health network. The health network will retain some workers to staff the urgent care and outpatient clinic. It also will offer affected workers positions at other facilities in the network, according to the Rocket-Courier.

Tyler Memorial Hospital is scaling back services after experiencing a decline in patient volume over the past four years. The hospital's daily inpatient census has been fewer than 10 patients since 2013, according to the report.