3 recent hospital closures

Three hospitals — one in Illinois and two in Pennsylvania — have closed since Dec. 31.

Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health closed two hospitals in recent months. The health system shuttered Jennersville Hospital in West Grove, Pa., on Dec. 31 and closed Brandywine Hospital in Coatesville, Pa., on Jan. 31. The closures resulted in the loss of more than 820 jobs, according to notices Tower Health filed with state regulators.

Tower Health closed the hospitals after terminating a deal to sell the facilities to Canyon Atlantic Partners, a turnaround firm based in Austin, Texas. The firm is seeking to reverse the closures, arguing that Tower Health broke a contract when it pulled out of the sale.

Galesburg (Ill.) Cottage Hospital closed Jan. 8 and its workers were told via email that their employment was terminated. Hospital CEO Sanjay Sharma, PhD, said the hospital shut down due to CMS' decision to terminate the facility's Medicare contract.

Dr. Sharma said the closure of Galesburg Cottage Hospital is temporary but didn't provide a timeline for when the facility may reopen.