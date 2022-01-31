Tower Health to close 2nd Pennsylvania hospital Jan. 31: 5 things to know

Tower Health plans to close Brandywine Hospital in Coatesville, Pa., on Jan. 31.

Five things to know:

1. The West Reading, Pa.-based system announced in December 2021 it would close the hospital Jan. 31.

2. This is the second hospital Tower Health will close. On Dec. 31, 2021, the health system closed Jennersville Hospital in West Grove, Pa.

3. The decision to close both facilities came after Tower Health terminated a deal with Canyon Atlantic Partners, a turnaround firm based in Austin, Texas, that was announced in November 2021. Under that deal, Canyon Atlantic was set to assume ownership and operation of both hospitals Jan. 1, but the deal fell apart in December.

4. The closures will result in more than 800 employees losing their jobs. The health system said it will work to find new positions for as many team members as possible.

5. It was reported Jan. 27 that Canyon Atlantic asked a Pennsylvania Court of Common Pleas judge to halt the closure of Brandywine and reverse the closure of Jennersville Hospital. The company claims Tower Health didn't fulfill the terms for pulling out of the sale and that the health system did not provide notice or discussion. A hearing was set for Jan. 27 but was rescheduled due to illness. A new hearing date has not been set.