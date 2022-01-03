Pennsylvania hospital closes: 5 things to know

Tower Health closed Jennersville Hospital in West Grove, Pa., on Dec. 31. The system will shutter a second hospital by the end of January.

Five things to know:

1. West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health announced in September that it would close Jennersville Hospital by the end of 2021.

2. The closure plan was temporarily put on hold in late November after Tower Health entered into an agreement to sell Jennersville Hospital and another facility to Canyon Atlantic Partners, a hospital management firm based in Austin, Texas. The deal was called off in December.

3. Jennersville Hospital is one of two facilities Tower Health is shutting down. The health system announced in December that it will close Brandywine Hospital in Coatesville, Pa., on Jan. 31.

4. The closures will result in the loss of more than 800 jobs, according to notices Tower Health filed with state regulators.



5. Jennersville Hospital is the only hospital in Pennsylvania that closed in 2021. Hospitals in six other states — California, Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas — closed last year.