14 health systems reporting operating losses in Q3

Financial headwinds, such as rising labor and supply costs, continued to challenge health systems during the third quarter.

Below are 14 systems that recorded operating losses during the three-month period ended Sept. 30; however, several systems on the list saw year-over-year improvements:

Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. Systems are listed in alphabetical order.

1. Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network reported an operating loss of $40 million (-3% margin) in the third quarter of 2024, an improvement from an operating loss of $60.1 million (-5% margin) in the third quarter of 2023. Total revenue for the system was $1.3 billion in the third quarter, an 8% increase from $1.2 billion during the same period in 2023. Expenses were $1.3 billion in the third quarter, up 9.3% from $1.2 billion during the same quarter last year.

2. St. Louis-based Ascension reported a $221 million operating loss (-3.1% margin) in the first quarter of its fiscal year, the three months ending Sept. 30, compared to a $193.7 million operating loss (-2.7%) in the same quarter last year. Revenue for the three months ending Sept. 30 decreased 2.5% year over year to $7.1 billion while expenses decreased 1.5% to $7.3 billion. However, Ascension reported a 2.4% increase in same facility net patient service revenue, while same facility operating expenses were managed to a 2.6% increase over the prior year.

3. Cambridge, Mass.-based Beth Israel Lahey Health reported a $138.8 million operating loss (-6.1% margin) for the three months ending Sept. 30, down from a $10.6 million operating gain (0.5% margin) during the same period last year. Revenue for the quarter increased 15.6% year over year to $2.26 billion while expenses grew by 23.3% to $2.39 billion

4. Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health, posted a $46.5 million operating loss (-1.4% margin) in the third quarter of 2024, improving on the $67.5 million loss (-2.1% margin) reported in the third quarter of 2023. Revenue increased 8.8% year over year to $3.27 billion for the three months ended Sept. 30. Expenses grew by 7.8% to $3.3 billion.

5. Chicago-based CommonSpirit reported an operating loss of $331 million (-3.5% operating margin) in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, an improvement from a $402 million operating loss (-4.7% margin) reported over the same period last year. CommonSpirit reported total operating revenues of $9.4 billion for the three months ended Sept. 30, up 10.7% from the same period last year. The system reported total operating expenses of $9.7 billion in the first quarter of 2025, a 9.4% increase over the same period last year.

6. Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems saw an operating loss of $205 million (-6.6% margin) in the third quarter of 2024, ended Sept. 30, down from an operating income of $173 million (5.6% margin) during the same period last year. The system reported $3.09 billion in total revenue for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2024, a 0.1% increase from $3.86 billion during the third quarter of 2023. Total expenses for CHS were $3.3 billion in the third quarter of 2024, up 13.1% from $2.9 billion during the same period last year.

7. Philadelphia-based Thomas Jefferson University, owner of Jefferson Health, posted a $77.6 million operating loss (-3% margin) in the first fiscal quarter of 2025, compared to a $48 million operating loss (-2% margin) in the same quarter last year. Jefferson posted total revenue of $2.6 billion in the three months ended Sept. 30, up 9% from $2.4 billion over the same period last year. Total expenses were $2.6 billion in the first quarter, up 10.1% from $2.4 billion over the same period last year.

8. Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente posted a $608 million operating loss (-2.1% operating margin) in the third quarter of 2024, down from an operating income of $156 million (0.6% operating margin) in the same quarter last year, according to its Nov. 8 financial report. Kaiser posted an operating revenue of $29 billion in the three months ended Sept. 30, up 16.4% from $24.9 billion over the same period in 2023. The system reported operating expenses of $29.6 billion in the third quarter, up 19.6% from $24.7 billion over the same period last year.

9. Dayton, Ohio-based Premier Health reported an operating loss of $12 million (-1.9% margin) in the three months ended Sept. 30, 2024, an improvement from a $28.3 million operating loss (-4.9% margin) during the same time period in 2023. Premier's total revenue was $621.7 million in the three months ended Sept. 30, 2024, a 8% increase from $575.8 million during the same period in 2023. Total expenses for the health system were $633.2 million in the quarter, a 5% increase from $602 million over the same period last year.

10. Renton, Wash.-based Providence posted an operating loss of $208 million (-2.7% operating margin) in the third quarter of 2024, an improvement from a $319 million operating loss (-4.3% margin) recorded during the same period last year. The system reported operating revenues of $7.6 billion for the three months ended Sept. 30, a 5.7% increase over the same period last year. Operating expenses totaled $7.8 billion in the third quarter, a 4.1% increase year over year.

11. St. Louis-based SSM Health saw an operating loss of $21.8 million (-0.8% margin) in the third quarter of 2024, ended Sept. 30, up from a $35.1 million operating loss (-1.4% margin) during the same time period in 2023. Total revenue for the health system was $2.9 billion for the three months ended Sept. 30, a 12% increase from $2.6 billion during the same period in 2023. Total expenses for the health system were $2.9 billion in the same quarter, up 12% from $2.6 billion during the same quarter last year.

12. West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health reported an operating loss of $14.2 million (-3% operating margin) in the first quarter of 2025, ended Sept. 30, 2024, an improvement from a $19.1 million operating loss (-4.2% operating margin) during the same period last year. Total revenue for the health system was $479.8 million in the first quarter of 2025, a 4.9% increase from $457.4 million during the same time period the previous year. Tower Health's total expenses were $494 million in the first quarter of 2025, a 3.7% increase from $476.5 million in the first quarter of 2024.

13. Burlington, Mass.-based Tufts Medicine reported an operating loss of $68.2 million (-10.2% margin) in the third quarter, compared to a $61 million loss (-9.6% margin) recorded in the same period in 2023. Third-quarter revenue increased 5.4% year over year to $671.1 million while expenses grew by 6% to $739.3 million.

14. Pittsburgh-based UPMC reported an operating loss of $57.6 million (-0.7% margin) in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024, up from a $191 million operating loss (-2.8% margin) reported during the same time period in 2023, according to the system's most recent financial report. UPMC saw a total revenue of $7.7 billion in the third quarter of 2024, a 13% increase from $6.8 billion over the same period in 2023. Total expenses for the health system were $7.8 billion for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2024, an 11% increase from $7 billion from the same period last year.