Tower Health chips away at operating loss in Q1

West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health reported an operating loss of $14.2 million (-3% operating margin) in the first quarter of 2025, ended Sept. 30, 2024, an improvement from a $19.1 million operating loss (-4.2% operating margin) during the same period last year, according to its most recent financial report.

Here are three things to know:

1. Tower Health's net income was $54.6 million in the first quarter of 2025, ended Sept. 30, up from a net loss of $20.9 million in the first quarter of 2024.

2. Total revenue for the health system was $479.8 million in the first quarter of 2025, a 4.9% increase from $457.4 million during the same time period the previous year. Tower Health's total expenses were $494 million in the first quarter of 2025, a 3.7% increase from $476.5 million in the first quarter of 2024.

3. Days of cash on hand for Tower Health were 43 on Sept. 30, 2024 and long-term debt for the health system was $1.3 billion in the first quarter of 2025.