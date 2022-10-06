12 health systems outsourcing RCM functions

Becker's has reported on 12 health systems that have opted to outsource finance jobs or other revenue cycle functions since Jan. 1:

1. West Burlington, Iowa-based Great River Health on Oct. 4 said it is outsourcing medical coding to Omega Healthcare, effective Nov. 1. Omega has offered the 35 affected employees permanent, full-time positions at similar compensation and benefits packages.

2. Pittsburgh-based St. Clair Health on Aug. 25 selected R1 RCM to serve as its primary end-to-end revenue cycle management provider for the next 10 years. About 150 St. Clair Health revenue cycle employees were offered comparable positions, pay and benefits with R1 RCM.

3. Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health chose R1 RCM on July 14 to be its exclusive end-to-end revenue cycle service partner for the next 10 years. As part of the agreement, about 1,150 Sutter revenue cycle employees were offered comparable positions, pay and benefits with R1 RCM.

4. Columbus-based OhioHealth on July 7 announced that 70 revenue cycle employees will be laid off Nov. 4 as it outsources those functions to AGS Health. The health system is also eliminating 567 information technology jobs.

5. Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg, N.Y., said June 27 it is cutting about 5 percent of its 800-person workforce as it plans to outsource revenue cycle functions.

6. Conifer Health Solutions on May 24 reached a multiyear, multifacility agreement for revenue cycle management services for Brookwood Baptist Health, central Alabama's largest healthcare network. The agreement expands the Frisco, Texas-based company's relationship with Brookwood Baptist Hospital and provides services for four more hospitals within the system.

7. Ardent Health Services, a network of 30 hospitals in six states, expanded its revenue cycle management partnership with Ensemble Health Partners on May 11. Ensemble has provided RCM services to Ardent in Idaho, New Jersey and Texas since 2017. The partnership will now include all Ardent markets. Ardent is based in Nashville, Tenn.

8. Louisville, Ky.-based ScionHealth selected R1 RCM on May 9 to handle revenue cycle management services at its 61 long-term acute care hospitals. R1 will be the health system's exclusive RCM provider for the next 10 years.

9. Miami-based Nicklaus Children's Health System on May 2 said it is transitioning all revenue cycle management operations to Ensemble Health Partners. Ensemble has worked with Nicklaus Children’s since 2020 to implement revenue cycle, health information management and patient access best practices.

10. Ensemble Health Partners won a competitive bid to handle Gillette, Wyo.-based Campbell County Health's revenue cycle operations April 28. The health system has an acute care hospital, medical group with nearly 20 clinics, a long-term care center and surgery center.

11. Day Kimball Healthcare in Putnam, Conn., tapped Ensemble Health Partners as its revenue cycle management partner Jan. 21. The health system is working with Ensemble on patient scheduling and registration, billing and collections

12. Optum was chosen Jan. 20 to provide supply chain and revenue cycle management services for Greenbrae, Calif.-based MarinHealth. Some MarinHealth employees performing these in-house functions became Optum employees as a result of the partnership.