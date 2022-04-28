Wyoming health system taps Ensemble for revenue cycle operations

Campbell County Health in Gillette, Wyo., will outsource its revenue cycle operations to Ensemble Health Partners.

The health system has an acute care hospital, medical group with nearly 20 clinics, a long-term care center and surgery center.

The health system will leverage Ensemble's expertise to improve its revenue cycle operations and patient experience.

"We are thrilled to partner with Ensemble to leverage their expertise and technological innovation to implement best practices in revenue cycle, including billing, to improve our patients' experiences." Campbell County Health CFO Mary Lou Tate said in an April 28 press release. "At CCH, our patients matter most and Ensemble shares in our pillars and core values of care, people, service and business."

The health system said last year it planned to outsource its revenue cycle operations, including registration, prior authorization, coding, scanning and billing. Ensemble Health Partners won a competitive bid and worked to negotiate a contract with the health system.