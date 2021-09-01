Campbell County Health to outsource revenue cycle operations

Campbell County Health is outsourcing its revenue cycle operations, including registration, prior authorization, coding, scanning and billing, according to a representative for the Gillette, Wyo.-based health system.

Campbell County Health sent out an inquiry to eight different companies, and five responded. The health system reviewed the five firms' requests for proposal and its CFO spoke to their current customers. Two firms were then selected for two-day on-site visits, and Ensemble Health Partners was chosen as Campbell County Health's partner.

The contract will begin with a three-month interim agreement. During this time, Ensemble Health Partners will perform an end-to-end, on-site assessment of Campbell County Health.

The final contract has not been fully negotiated, but the health system is eyeing a potential go-live date of Jan. 1, the representative said. Since the contract isn't complete, the deal's full effect on the health system's staff is unknown.