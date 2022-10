West Burlington, Iowa-based Great River Health is outsourcing its medical coding functions, impacting 35 employees at the system's West Burlington and Fort Madison hospitals, the Hawk Eye reported Oct. 4.

Omega Healthcare, the company Great River is outsourcing to, has offered all affected employees permanent, full-time positions at similar compensation and benefits packages, according to the report.

A spokesperson for the health system said the majority of the medical coders now work remotely.