New York hospital to lay off staff, outsource revenue cycle functions

Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg, N.Y., is cutting approximately 5 percent of its 800-person workforce as it makes changes aimed at improving revenue cycle functions.

The 115-bed hospital said June 27 that it is planning to outsource revenue cycle functions to improve its financial performance and ensure the hospital's continued viability. Multiple revenue cycle deficiencies remain unresolved, which impacts Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center's financial position and exposes it to patient complaints, the hospital said.

"​​Over the last 18 months, the CHMC administration has been transparent with the Service Employees International Union and the hospital's revenue cycle team members," the hospital said. "We have made good-faith efforts to correct what we determined were severe deficiencies in our processes. Despite these and other efforts, our progress was limited."

Making the decision to outsource revenue cycle functions was difficult, but it is in the best interest of the hospital and the community it serves, the hospital said.