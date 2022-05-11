Ardent Health expands RCM deal with Ensemble

Ardent Health Services, a network of 30 hospitals in six states, has expanded its revenue cycle management partnership with Ensemble Health Partners.

Ensemble has serviced Ardent locations in Idaho, New Jersey and Texas since 2017. The partnership will be expanded to include all Ardent markets, according to a May 11 news release emailed to Becker's.

"As our industry faces new challenges, the ability to consistently innovate and improve revenue cycle performance to ensure we have the resources to support care delivery will be a key factor in differentiating thriving health systems in the future," Ardent CFO Alfred Lumsdaine said in the release. "We look forward to leveraging Ensemble's expertise and technology to further accelerate our performance and create a more seamless experience for our patients and providers."

Ardent Health's headquarters is in Nashville, Tenn.