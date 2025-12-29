Mercy back in the black in Q1 

Chesterfield, Mo.-based Mercy Health recorded an operating income of $70.2 million (2.6% operating margin) in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, up from an operating loss of $7.5 million (-0.3% margin) during the same period last year.

Mercy reported total operating revenue of $2.7 billion for the three months ended Sept. 30, up from $2.5 billion during the same period last year. Patient service revenue totaled $2.4 billion, up from $2.2 billion. Capitation revenue was $150.5 million, up from $141.3 million.

Total operating expenses were $2.6 billion in the first quarter of 2026, up from $2.5 billion last year. Salaries and benefits were $1.42 billion, up from $1.39 billion. Supplies and other expenses were $988.4 million, up from $889.8 million. Medical claims expenses totaled $83.3 million, up from $70.1 million.

Mercy reported a net income of $119.7 million, down from $133.4 million in the same quarter last year.