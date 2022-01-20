California health system to outsource RCM jobs to Optum

Greenbrae, Calif.-based MarinHealth has selected Optum to provide supply chain and revenue cycle management services.

As a result of the partnership, certain MarinHealth employees performing these in-house functions will become employees of Optum.

"MarinHealth and Optum are committed to ensuring a smooth transition and exceptional experience for patients, employees and providers," the organizations said in a Jan. 20 news release.

MarinHealth and Optum said the partnership seeks to streamline billing, patient registration, health plan services, coding and to modernize patient accounts. The partnership will also work to streamline supply chain processes and procedures.

The overall goal is to increase operational efficiency and streamline nonadministrative processes.

"We look forward to working with Optum to improve business processes through cutting-edge technologies and actionable strategies," David Klein, MD, CEO of MarinHealth, said in a news release. "This new relationship allows our doctors and nurses to focus on what they do best, which is take care of patients, while Optum helps us to support some of our operational and administrative functions."