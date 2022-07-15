Sutter Health taps R1 RCM for 10-year partnership

Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health has chosen R1 RCM to handle its end-to-end revenue cycle services.

The company will be the health system's exclusive revenue cycle management provider for the next 10 years, according to a July 14 R1 RCM news release. Sutter Health and R1 RCM estimate the deal will save the provider $400 million over that span.

As part of the agreement, about 1,150 Sutter revenue cycle employees will be offered comparable positions, pay and benefits with R1 RCM, according to the news release.