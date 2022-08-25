Pittsburgh health system strikes 10-year partnership for end-to-end revenue cycle management

Pittsburgh-based St. Clair Health has selected R1 RCM to serve as its primary end-to-end revenue cycle management provider for the next 10 years.

About 150 St. Clair Health revenue cycle employees will be offered comparable positions, pay and benefits with R1 RCM, according to an August 25 news release from the company.

The top goals of the partnership are optimizing revenue cycle processes, improving patient access platforms and strengthening workflow standardization, according to the news release.