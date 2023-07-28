The EHR vendors hospitals, health systems are choosing

EHR giants Epic Systems, Oracle Cerner and Meditech are continuing to add hospitals and health systems to their rosters. Here is a look at the hospitals and health systems getting new EHR vendors and who they are switching to in 2023:

Epic

The hospitals and health systems choosing Epic EHRs this year include:

Oracle Cerner

The hospitals and health systems choosing Oracle Cerner EHRs this year include:

Meditech

The hospitals and health systems choosing Meditech EHRs this year include: