The EHR vendors hospitals, health systems are choosing

EHR giants Epic Systems, Oracle Cerner and Meditech are continuing to add hospitals and health systems to their rosters. Here is a look at the hospitals and health systems getting new EHR vendors and who they are switching to in 2023:
Epic
The hospitals and health systems choosing Epic EHRs this year include:
- Helena, Mont.-based St. Peter's Health
- Kealakekua, Hawaii-based Kona Community Hospital and Kapaau, Hawaii-based Kohala Hospital
- Augusta (Ga.) University Health System
- Perryville, Mo.-based Perry County Memorial Hospital
- New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health
- Orangeburg, S.C.-based Regional Medical Center
- St. Joseph, Mo.-based Mosaic Life Care
- Princeton (W.Va.) Community Hospital
- Memphis, Tenn.-based Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare
Oracle Cerner
The hospitals and health systems choosing Oracle Cerner EHRs this year include:
- Carrizo Springs, Texas-based Dimmit Regional Hospital
- Charleston, W.Va.-based Vandalia Health
- The Woodlands (Texas) Specialty Hospital
- Chester, Calif.-based Seneca Healthcare District
- Weirton (W.Va.) Medical Center
- Columbia, Mo.-based MU Healthcare
- Gatesville, Texas-based Coryell Health
Meditech
The hospitals and health systems choosing Meditech EHRs this year include:
- The Bellevue (Ohio) Hospital
- Alliance, Neb.-based Box Butte General Hospital
- Morris (Ill.) Hospital & Healthcare Centers
- Ridgewood, N.J.-based Valley Health System
- Valentine, Neb.-based Cherry County Hospital and Clinics
- Amberwell Health Hiawatha (Kan.) and Amberwell Highland Clinic