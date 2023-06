The Bellevue (Ohio) Hospital went live with its new EHR system, Meditech Expanse, on June 1.

The new EHR system will provide the hospital with a single integrated system where patients can access their records, according to a May 26 press release from Bellevue.

The hospital has also gone live with a new patient portal, dubbed Health eChart. The new portal replaces the hospital's current one, FollowMyHealth.