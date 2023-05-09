West Virginia hospital spending $65M on Cerner EHR

Weirton (W.Va.) Medical Center is spending $65 million to upgrade its EHR system to a Cerner one, WTOV9 reported May 9.

The hospital, which began installing the system in January, will use Cerner's CommunityWorks system, one that specializes in the needs of community and critical access hospitals.

"This $65M investment in a new electronic health information system is one of the largest community investments WMC has ever made," Cristen Nopwaskey, CIO of Weirton Medical Center, told the publication. "Much of healthcare is driven off an electronic platform, so we view this upgrade as crucial to moving into the next phase of community health development."

The hospital said it expects the new system to be up and running by late fall.