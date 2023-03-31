Illinois health system moves to Meditech EHR in $12M switch

Morris (Ill.) Hospital & Healthcare Centers is going live April 1 with a new $12 million Meditech EHR.

The health system is going to a single EHR after previously employing multiple vendors in different care settings. Morris Hospital had used eClinicalWorks' EHR for its physician offices.

"For our staff and providers, having one electronic health record means one login and one point of access for all patient information," the health system's CIO, John Wilcox, said in a March 30 news release. "For patients, it means having one portal for all medical records associated with Morris Hospital and our Healthcare Centers instead of two separate portals like we have today."

Morris Hospital chose Meditech Expanse in 2018 before purchasing additional server capacity and storage. The organization put the EHR switch on hold in 2020 due to the pandemic, resuming the work in March 2022 and training more than 1,500 providers and staff members in the process. Some patient schedules have had to be adjusted for the four weeks after the go-live.