Nebraska health system unifies EHRs with Meditech Expanse

Giles Bruce -

Valentine, Neb.-based Cherry County Hospital and Clinics has chosen Meditech Expanse for its EHR.

With the move, the health system will integrate its hospital, clinics and home care under one EHR.

"Expanse will help our providers navigate patient records with ease and efficiency, decreasing the time we spend on administrative tasks and increasing the time we spend with patients," said Allegra Ponshock, MD, physician champion for Cherry County Hospital and Clinics, in a Jan. 26 Meditech news release.

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars