New Jersey health system selects Meditech to help build patient-centric smart hospital

As Ridgewood, N.J.-based Valley Health System is moving forward with the groundbreaking of a new inpatient smart hospital facility, the hospital is selecting Meditech Expanse as its EHR system.

The hospital, scheduled to open at the end of this year, will have a smart interactive footwall monitor that will allow patients to view their own medical information. Valley Health is aiming for the Meditech partnership to eliminate data duplication, according to a March 8 Meditech news release.

"In our smart hospital, each room will be equipped with monitors that go beyond standard entertainment options. Patients will be able to see key clinical information and complete questionnaires and surveys from their beds," Valley Health CIO Eric Carey said in the release. "Using a companion tablet, patients will be able to video conference with family members."