9 health systems switching to Oracle Cerner in 2023

Noah Schwartz -

From partnering with hospitals in Dubai and Nova Scotia, EHR giant Oracle Cerner has had a busy 2023 so far.

Here are nine hospitals and health systems switching to Oracle Cerner in 2023:



  1. Carrizo Springs, Texas-based Oracle Health selected Oracle Health as its unified EHR, according to a June 27 Oracle news release.

  2. The Woodlands (Texas) Specialty Hospital opted for Oracle Health as its EHR vendor, according to a June 27 Oracle news release.

  3. Chester, Calif.-based Seneca Healthcare District switched to Cerner.

  4. Weirton (W.Va.) Medical Center is paying $65 million to switch to Cerner.

  5. Columbia, Mo.-based MU Healthcare tapped Oracle April 6 to help clinicians reduce administrative tasks.

  6. Gatesville, Texas-based Coryell Health went live with the first phase of its Oracle Cerner EHR March 27.

  7. In February, Oracle Cerner and other health IT vendors rolled out a new EHR system at 11 military facilities.

  8. The software giant continued its Middle East expansion in February, as Dubai-based King's College London selected Oracle Cerner to power its EHR system.

  9. In February, Oracle Cerner signed a 10-year deal with the Nova Scotia Health Authority to implement its EHR system for its 1 million Canadian patients.

