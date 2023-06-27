9 health systems switching to Oracle Cerner in 2023

From partnering with hospitals in Dubai and Nova Scotia, EHR giant Oracle Cerner has had a busy 2023 so far.
Here are nine hospitals and health systems switching to Oracle Cerner in 2023:
- Carrizo Springs, Texas-based Oracle Health selected Oracle Health as its unified EHR, according to a June 27 Oracle news release.
- The Woodlands (Texas) Specialty Hospital opted for Oracle Health as its EHR vendor, according to a June 27 Oracle news release.
- Chester, Calif.-based Seneca Healthcare District switched to Cerner.
- Weirton (W.Va.) Medical Center is paying $65 million to switch to Cerner.
- Columbia, Mo.-based MU Healthcare tapped Oracle April 6 to help clinicians reduce administrative tasks.
- Gatesville, Texas-based Coryell Health went live with the first phase of its Oracle Cerner EHR March 27.
- In February, Oracle Cerner and other health IT vendors rolled out a new EHR system at 11 military facilities.
- The software giant continued its Middle East expansion in February, as Dubai-based King's College London selected Oracle Cerner to power its EHR system.
- In February, Oracle Cerner signed a 10-year deal with the Nova Scotia Health Authority to implement its EHR system for its 1 million Canadian patients.